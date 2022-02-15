VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.20. Approximately 68,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 25,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

EINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. began coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64.

