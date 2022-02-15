Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $22,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,982,000 after acquiring an additional 128,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.