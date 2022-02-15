Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $172,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.17. 19,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,236. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

