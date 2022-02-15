Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $405.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

