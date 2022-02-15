Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 18.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.35. 44,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $96.39.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
