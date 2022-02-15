Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Blue Edge Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

