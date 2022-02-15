Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Raised by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,863. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.78 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.76 and a 200-day moving average of $279.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.