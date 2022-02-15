Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.48.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 100,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 237,011 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.