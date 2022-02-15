Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.48.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 100,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 237,011 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
