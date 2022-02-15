Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.60

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

VCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.14 million and a PE ratio of 68.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 108.27%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

