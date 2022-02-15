Vectorspace AI (VXV) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.01 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $99.01 million and $1.21 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00005666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00292945 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000846 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.36 or 0.01169790 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,586,711 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

