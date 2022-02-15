Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Tops $982,192.22

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Veil has a market cap of $982,192.22 and $301.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.97 or 1.00171058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00243736 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00303638 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

