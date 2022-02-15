Velas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.59 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $637.20 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003826 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,260,797,927 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

