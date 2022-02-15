Veles (VLS) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 44.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $37,716.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,302.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.76 or 0.07003650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00296146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00766089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013881 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00074155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00406636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00216758 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,907 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

