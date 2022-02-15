Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $19,358.86 and approximately $20.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,141.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.89 or 0.07172220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00294481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00766106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00411408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00218221 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,907 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

