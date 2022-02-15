Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
