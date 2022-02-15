Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

