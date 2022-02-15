Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

