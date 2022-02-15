Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.85.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
