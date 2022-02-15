Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.