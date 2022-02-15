VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 269798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

