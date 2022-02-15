Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.75 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $138.75 million and $120.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002489 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

