Veresen (TSE:VSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.92. Veresen shares last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 1,147,002 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.51.
About Veresen (TSE:VSN)
Recommended Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Veresen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veresen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.