Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.57

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 62146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several analysts have commented on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

