VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on VersaBank. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VersaBank. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VersaBank. during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in VersaBank. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,089,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 89,724 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VersaBank. during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000.

Shares of VBNK opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. VersaBank. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 23.63%. Research analysts anticipate that VersaBank. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

