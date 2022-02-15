Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Verso worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 3.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 4.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 122,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

