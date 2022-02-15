Viacoin Price Reaches $0.10 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $3,782.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00293507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002521 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

