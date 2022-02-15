Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 402,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

