VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,968,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459,537 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.33% of VICI Properties worth $595,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital World Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.