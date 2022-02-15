VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $42.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSMV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7,251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 391,587 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,454,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

