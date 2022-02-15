ViewRay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 63,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,966% compared to the typical volume of 2,072 call options.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 171,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $700.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

