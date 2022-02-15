VIG (VIG) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, VIG has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $792,783.20 and approximately $751.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

