Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($134.09) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of VCISY opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

