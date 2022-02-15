Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.06 Million

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post $131.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.60 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $440.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $493.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $598.28 million, with estimates ranging from $553.14 million to $632.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

