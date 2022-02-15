Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNOM opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.21 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.