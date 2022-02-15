Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s 4th Largest Position

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation decreased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. Vir Biotechnology comprises approximately 8.6% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owned about 0.52% of Vir Biotechnology worth $29,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. 1,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,945. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,661,582. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

