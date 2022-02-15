Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.21.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after buying an additional 1,068,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
