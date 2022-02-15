Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 237,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 365,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
