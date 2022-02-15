Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 237,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 365,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 270,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,483. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.