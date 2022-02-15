Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,866 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 483,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $113,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $227.00. 79,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

