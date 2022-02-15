Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

