Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a PE ratio of -37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

In other Vitalhub news, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 38,700 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$113,750.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,750.91.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.