Vontier Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

VNT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,976. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vontier by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

