Vontier Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,976. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

