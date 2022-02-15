VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of VOXX International worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VOXX International by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VOXX International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 238,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

