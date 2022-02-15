Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $818,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $8,050,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,120 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

NYSE JBL opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.