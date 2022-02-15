Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,639,446 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

