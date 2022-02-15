Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,343 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $22.77.
In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
