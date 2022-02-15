Voya Investment Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,873,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,023,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.88 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.