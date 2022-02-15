Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,681 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 127.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

