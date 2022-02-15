Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,607,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,624,000 after purchasing an additional 361,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.