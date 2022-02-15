Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 827.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,174 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Phreesia worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

