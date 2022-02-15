Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

