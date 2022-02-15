Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.